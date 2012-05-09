New Issue-KfW prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2014 bond

May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date May 21, 2014
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.903
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.075 pct (1.0 selling & 0.075 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Note programme
Data supplied by International Insider.