New Issue-KfW prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 21, 2014

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.903

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.075 pct (1.0 selling & 0.075 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Note programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
