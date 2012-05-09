FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Caterpillar prices 600 mln euro 2015 bond
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Caterpillar prices 600 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Ltd

Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 18, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.84

Yield 1.43 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8 bp

Over the January 2015 DBR

Payment Date May 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
