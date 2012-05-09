New Issue-Caterpillar prices 600 mln euro 2015 bond

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Ltd

Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 18, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.84

Yield 1.43 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8 bp

Over the January 2015 DBR

Payment Date May 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

