New Issue-Volkswagen International prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond

May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.378
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.6bp
over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL
Payment Date May 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC & Santander GBM
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.