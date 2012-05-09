New Issue-Alphine Holding prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alpine Holding GmbH
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2017
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.8
Spread 469.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bawag P.S.K & Raiffeisen Bank
International AG.
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.