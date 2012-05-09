FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Alphine Holding prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Alphine Holding prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Alpine Holding GmbH

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2017

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.8

Spread 469.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bawag P.S.K & Raiffeisen Bank

International AG.

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
