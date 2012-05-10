FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CP Foods sees 2012 revenue at 300 bln baht
May 10, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-CP Foods sees 2012 revenue at 300 bln baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Forecasts revenue to hit 300 billion baht ($9.66 billion)this year, with good earnings seen for the second and third quarter as prices of meat recover, President Adirek Sripratak told reporters.

* Says it is studying several acquisitions and is likely to clinch one or two deals in food processing businesses this year.

* The company has completed the purchase of a 74.2 percent stake for 66.3 billion baht ($2.13 billion) in CP Pokphand Co., Ltd that expands its presence in China and Vietnam.

$1 = 31.07 baht Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap

