BRIEF-CP Foods sees 2012 revenue at 300 bln baht

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Forecasts revenue to hit 300 billion baht ($9.66 billion)this year, with good earnings seen for the second and third quarter as prices of meat recover, President Adirek Sripratak told reporters.

* Says it is studying several acquisitions and is likely to clinch one or two deals in food processing businesses this year.

* The company has completed the purchase of a 74.2 percent stake for 66.3 billion baht ($2.13 billion) in CP Pokphand Co., Ltd that expands its presence in China and Vietnam.