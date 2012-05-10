FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp

Reoffer price 97.982

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CA CIB,

DZ Bank & Landesbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0449594455

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

