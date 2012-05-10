New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 FRN

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp

Reoffer price 97.982

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CA CIB,

DZ Bank & Landesbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0449594455

Data supplied by International Insider.