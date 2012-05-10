New Issue-ANZ prices 500 mln NOK 2017 bond

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 23, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 101.51
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
