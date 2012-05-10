FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ANZ prices 500 mln NOK 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ANZ prices 500 mln NOK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 23, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.51

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
