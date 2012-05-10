FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler International prices 250 mln stg 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012

New Issue-Daimler International prices 250 mln stg 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21, 2014

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.718

Reoffer price 99.718

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0783260853

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
