New Issue-UBS prices 750 mln euro 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-UBS prices 750 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower UBS AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 99.8

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Payment Date May 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

