New Issue-UBS prices 750 mln euro 2014 FRN

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower UBS AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 16, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 99.8
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp
Payment Date May 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
