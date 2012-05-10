New Issue-FMS wertmanagement adds 100 mln stg 2014 bond

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS wertmanagement
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 08, 2014
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.025
Reoffer Yield 1.361 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 UKT
Payment Date May 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling
when fungible