New Issue-FMS wertmanagement adds 100 mln stg 2014 bond
May 10, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-FMS wertmanagement adds 100 mln stg 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS wertmanagement

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 08, 2014

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.025

Reoffer Yield 1.361 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 UKT

Payment Date May 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling

when fungible

