Litasco buys rare India MRPL gasoil cargo - trade

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - The Geneva-based trading arm of Russia’s LUKOIL has bought a rare cargo of high-sulphur gasoil, which is highly sought after in the Middle East, traders said on Friday.

Litasco was awarded the tender to buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd’s (MRPL) 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil cargo for loading from New Mangalore over June 3-5.

The price was at a premium of about $1.75 a barrel over Middle East quotes, consistent with a May cargo, the traders said.

Indian high sulphur gasoil cargoes are typically shipped to the Middle East as supply is limited, as refineries in the region are increasingly shifting to produce gasoil with a lower sulphur content for environmental reasons.

Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon have made large spot purchases of gasoil in recent months, which has supported prices.

Litasco rarely buys gasoil from India and it was not clear what the trader plans to do with the cargo.

Litasco regularly supplies gasoil to Greece and has made shipments to Saudi Arabia and Algeria in the past two years.

The company has been stepping up its operations in the Middle East, as have other international trading firms such as Vitol, Trafigura and Gunvor.

MRPL last sold a similar gasoil cargo for loading over May 22-24 to Kuwait’s Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) at a premium of about $1.70 to $1.80 a barrel over Middle East quotes.

In a separate tender, MRPL also sold a jet fuel cargo for loading over June 7-9 to BP at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, consistent with a May cargo it sold earlier.