FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $500 mln 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

Borrower Gazprombank OJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 17, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Yield 5.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 452.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mids-swaps, equivalent to

484.6 bp over the 0.875 pct April

2017 CT5

Payment Date May 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, GPB Financial Services, GSI

& Mitsubishi

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0783291221

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.