New Issue-Daimler prices NZ$100 mln 2015 bond

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V.

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date May 22 2015

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 100.862

Payment Date May 22 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Data supplied by International Insider.