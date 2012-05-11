FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler prices NZ$100 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Daimler prices NZ$100 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V.

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date May 22 2015

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 100.862

Payment Date May 22 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
