New Issue- KFW prices 50 mln Euro 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- KFW prices 50 mln Euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2021

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Issue price 100.490

Reoffer price 100.490

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 6bp

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB88

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
