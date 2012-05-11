New Issue- KFW prices 50 mln Euro 2021 FRN

May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2021
Coupon 6-month Euribor flat
Issue price 100.490
Reoffer price 100.490
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 6bp
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
