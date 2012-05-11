New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 18, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.625 pct
Payment Date May 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
