New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond
May 11, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 18, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.625 pct

Payment Date May 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MLQW8

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
