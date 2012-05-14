New Issue-AFDB adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond incresaed on Monday.

Borrower African Development Bank

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 23, 2022

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 106.333

Reoffer price 106.333

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Asx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total A$650 million

When fungible

