New Issue-AFDB adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-AFDB adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond incresaed on Monday.

Borrower African Development Bank

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 23, 2022

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 106.333

Reoffer price 106.333

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Asx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total A$650 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

