New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 102.979

Reoffer yield 2.205 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

