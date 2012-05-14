New Issue-Pfandbriefbank prices multi tranche deal-Leads

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of multi tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 193 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.887

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36 bp

Over the Swiss Government

ISIN CH0185996458

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 448 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 24, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 103.631

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13 bp

Over the Swiss Government

Notes The issue size will total 830 Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0185996417

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 82 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 21, 2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 103.429

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40 bp

Over the Swiss Government

Notes The issue size will total 737 Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0185996524

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Data supplied by International Insider.