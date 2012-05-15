New Issue-ACT prices A$315 mln 2020 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Australian Capital Territory (ACT)
Issue Amount A$315 million
Maturity Date May 22, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.598
Reoffer price 99.598
Payment Date May 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)
Listing Asx
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Australian
