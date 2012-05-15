FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ACT prices A$315 mln 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ACT prices A$315 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Australian Capital Territory (ACT)

Issue Amount A$315 million

Maturity Date May 22, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.598

Reoffer price 99.598

Payment Date May 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)

Listing Asx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Australian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

