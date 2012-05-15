New Issue-ACT prices A$315 mln 2020 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Australian Capital Territory (ACT)

Issue Amount A$315 million

Maturity Date May 22, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.598

Reoffer price 99.598

Payment Date May 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)

Listing Asx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Australian

