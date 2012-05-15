FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SK Telecom prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-SK Telecom prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SK Telecom Co Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Payment Date June 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas & Barclays

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0186130446

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

