May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tesco Personal Finance PLC

Guarantor Tesco PLC

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date November 21, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Investec

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English