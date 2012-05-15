FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BMW Finance adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2015 bond
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 15, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BMW Finance adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0784883109

Permanent ISIN XS0730005567

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

