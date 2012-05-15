New Issue-BMW Finance adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2015 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0784883109

Permanent ISIN XS0730005567

