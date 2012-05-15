New Issue-Volkswagen prices 120 mln Turkish lira 2014 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen AG

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 120 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date May 28, 2014

Coupon 8.75 pct

Payment Date May 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0784911835

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.