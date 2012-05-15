New Issue- Vasakronan prices 191 mln SEK 2014 FRN

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 191 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 19, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90 bp

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN SE0003963545

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)