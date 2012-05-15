New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2027 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2027

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 104.649

Spread 84 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0755873253

