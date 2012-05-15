New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2027 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2027
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 104.649
Spread 84 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro
When fungible
