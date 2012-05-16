Indian shares falter to weak rupee, global risk

MUMBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally fell 1.8 percent after the rupee hit a record low on Wednesday and as global risk aversion weighed on investor sentiments.

Banks and auto shares were the big losers with ICICI Bank shares ending provisionally 2.4 percent down and Tata Motors shares 7.7 percent down.

India’s main 30-share BSE index fell 1.81 percent to 16,032.48 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 1.71 percent at 4,858.25 points. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)