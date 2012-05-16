New Issue-IBRD prices 1.0 bln NOK 2017 bond

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 29, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.532

Reoffer price 99.532

Spread 76 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct May 2017 NGB

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0785357848

