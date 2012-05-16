FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds $750 mln to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EBRD adds $750 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction &

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 16, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.4bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing london

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $3.0 billion

When fungible

ISIN US29874QCE26

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

