New Issue-EBRD adds $750 mln to 2017 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction &
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.811
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.4bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing london
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $3.0 billion
When fungible