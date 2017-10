May 16 (Reuters) - ICE Clear Canada on Wednesday raised margins for trading canola futures, effective close of business on Thursday, May 17. The exchange operator raised Canola maintenance margins by 15.8 percent to C$440 per contract from C$380, while, it also upped canola initial margins to C$594 from C$513. Initial Maintenance Non-Participant Spec. 594 CAD (+81) 440 CAD (+60)