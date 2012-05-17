SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT

India’s benchmark index up 0.67 percent while the 50-share NSE index also up 0.67 percent, tracking higher Asian shares. Shares however retreated from the day’s high dragged by Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro.
The benchmark 2021 bond yield steady at 8.52 percent, as the fall in global crude prices was offset by positive Asian and local equity markets.
The Indian rupee at 54.40/41 to the dollar, recovering from the day’s low of 54.48, as exporters and state-run banks stepped up dollar sales as the unit neared its record low. It had closed Wedneday at 54.51, little off its life low of 54.52.
India’s 1-year OIS rate steady at 8.01 percent while 5-year OIS rose 1 basis point to 7.47 percent.
The inter-bank call money rate at 7.90/8.00 percent, little changed from Wednesday’s close of 7.80/7.85 percent on lower demand for funds from banks a day ahead of the reporting Friday.
