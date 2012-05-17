FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT
May 17, 2012 / 8:05 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark index up 0.67 percent while the 50-share NSE index also up 0.67 percent, tracking higher Asian shares. Shares however retreated from the day’s high dragged by Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 2021 bond yield steady at 8.52 percent, as the fall in global crude prices was offset by positive Asian and local equity markets.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 54.40/41 to the dollar, recovering from the day’s low of 54.48, as exporters and state-run banks stepped up dollar sales as the unit neared its record low. It had closed Wedneday at 54.51, little off its life low of 54.52.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

India’s 1-year OIS rate steady at 8.01 percent while 5-year OIS rose 1 basis point to 7.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The inter-bank call money rate at 7.90/8.00 percent, little changed from Wednesday’s close of 7.80/7.85 percent on lower demand for funds from banks a day ahead of the reporting Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
