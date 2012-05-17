FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banyan Tree prices S$50 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Banyan Tree prices S$50 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banyan Tree Holding Ltd

Issue Amount S$50 million

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
