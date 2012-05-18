FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung gets 9 mln preorders for new Galaxy phone -report
May 18, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Samsung gets 9 mln preorders for new Galaxy phone -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co has received some 9 million pre-orders for its third-generation Galaxy S smartphone from more than 100 global carriers, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday.

Samsung toppled Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone maker in the first quarter, helped by its line-up of Galaxy named devices running on Google’s free Android software.

The latest version of its flagship phone, unveiled this month, will first go on sale on May 29 in Germany before being rolled out to other countries.

The newspaper, which cited an unidentified Samsung official, also said the company’s smartphone factory in South Korea was running at its full capacity of 5 million units per month.

Samsung declined to comment.

It said late last month that the new Galaxy S smartphone would “substantially contribute” to its second-quarter earnings.

