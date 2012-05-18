New Issue-RBS prices 22.7 bln yen 2017 bond

May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland PLC
Issue Amount 22.7 billion yen
Maturity Date May 30, 2017
Coupon 1.3 pct
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland PLC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
