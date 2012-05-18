FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India shares recover on SBI earnings boost
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

India shares recover on SBI earnings boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally rose 0.8 percent on Friday after the country’s biggest lender State Bank of India reported higher-than-expected earnings, which led to buying in financial shares.

Stocks pared early session losses which were triggered by continued weakness in the rupee which hit a new life low in the session.

Shares in SBI closed 5.82 percent up, while ICICI Bank rose 2.76 percent.

Tata Motors shares closed 3.5 percent down. India’s main 30-share BSE index rose 0.78 percent to 16,195.81 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent at 4,891.45 points. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.