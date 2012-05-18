FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ex-Yahoo CEO Thompson leaves F5 Networks' board
May 18, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ex-Yahoo CEO Thompson leaves F5 Networks' board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Networking gear maker F5 Networks said former Yahoo Inc CEO Scott Thompson has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately.

Thompson stepped down as Yahoo chief last week, 10 days after activist investor Daniel Loeb accused him of padding his biography by faking a computer science degree.

Yahoo did confirm Loeb’s allegations, calling the discrepancy in the education records an “inadvertent error.”

F5 did not cite a reason for Thomposn’s exit. He had been an independent director on F5’s board for 4 years.

