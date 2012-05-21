FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE-India call rate rises; repo borrowing up
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

MARKET EYE-India call rate rises; repo borrowing up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* India's overnight cash rate rises to 8.25/30 percent
from 8.20/25 percent on Friday as demand for funds increases at
the start of a fresh reporting two-week cycle.	
* Banks' repo borrowings from the RBI also rises above 1
trillion rupees, snapping four consecutive sessions of
borrowings below that figure. 	
* CBLO rate above 8 percent from an average 7.51 percent on
Friday, according to the Clearing Corp of India web site.
Traders cite cash deficit has increased after the central bank's
interventions in the FX market last week.	
	
 (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.