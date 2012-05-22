New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal-Leads

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche bond deal priced on on Tuesday.

Borrower Landshypothek

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 430 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 385bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 70 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 5.82 pct

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

