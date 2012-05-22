New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal-Leads

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche bond deal priced on on Tuesday.
Borrower Landshypothek
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 430 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 1, 2022
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 385bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 70 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 1, 2022
Coupon 5.82 pct
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Data supplied by International Insider.