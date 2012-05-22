FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal-Leads
May 22, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal-Leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche bond deal priced on on Tuesday.

Borrower Landshypothek

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 430 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 385bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 70 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 5.82 pct

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

