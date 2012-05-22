FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.25 pct

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MLQZ1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

