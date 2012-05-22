FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Getinge prices 1.0 bln SFR 2015 FRN
May 22, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Getinge prices 1.0 bln SFR 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Getinge AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon 3- month Stibor +190 bp

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3- month Stibor +190 bp

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

