New Issue-OSEO prices 900 mln euro 2017 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower OSEO SA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.886

Reoffer price 99.886

Spread 64 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011261825

Data supplied by International Insider.