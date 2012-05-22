FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NCC AB prices dual tranche deal-Leads
May 22, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-NCC AB prices dual tranche deal-Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NCC AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 250 bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 250 bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

