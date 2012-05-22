New Issue-NCC AB prices dual tranche deal-Leads

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NCC AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 250 bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 250 bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

