New Issue-BHH prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Berlin Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG

(BHH)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.684

Yield 1.441 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.8bp

over the February 2017 OBL 162

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ Bank, HSBC, JPMoegan

& Ledesbank Berlin

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BHY1216

