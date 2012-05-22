FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BHH prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BHH prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Berlin Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG

(BHH)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.684

Yield 1.441 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.8bp

over the February 2017 OBL 162

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ Bank, HSBC, JPMoegan

& Ledesbank Berlin

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BHY1216

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

