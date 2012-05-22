FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.805

Spread Minus 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52 bp over

the OBL 157

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB96

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

