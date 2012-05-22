New Issue-KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2017 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.805

Spread Minus 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52 bp over

the OBL 157

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB96

