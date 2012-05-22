New Issue-IBK prices 100 mln SFR 2015 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Industrial Bank of korea (IBK)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 19, 2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.328

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond over mid swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0186598097

