FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-DIB Sukuk prices $500 mln 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-DIB Sukuk prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DIB Sukuk Ltd

Seller & Service Agent Dubai Islamic Bank

Issue Amount $500 milllion

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 4.752 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 365 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 398.4bp

over the 0.875 pct April 2017 UST

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank,

Emirates NBD, HSBC & National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English, Dubai & UAE

ISIN XS0787130540

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.