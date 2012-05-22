New Issue-Sampo adds 100 mln euro to 2014 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Sampo OYJ
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 3, 2014
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date May 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 300 million
euro when fungible
