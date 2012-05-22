FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sampo adds 100 mln euro to 2014 bond
May 22, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sampo adds 100 mln euro to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Sampo OYJ

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 3, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 300 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0685743238

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

