New Issue-Sampo adds 100 mln euro to 2014 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Sampo OYJ

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 3, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 300 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0685743238

