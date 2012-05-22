New Issue-Sponda prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sponda Oyj

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske bank & Pohjola markets

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

