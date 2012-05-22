New Issue-Sponda prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sponda Oyj
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Payment Date May 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske bank & Pohjola markets
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
