New Issue-AT&T prices 1.25 bln stg 2044 bond
May 22, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-AT&T prices 1.25 bln stg 2044 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AT&T

Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling

Maturity Date June 01, 2044

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.426

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, UBS, Morgan Stanley &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0785710046

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

