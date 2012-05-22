New Issue-Grenke Finance prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenleleasing AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.753 pct

Spread 257.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345.9bp

over 2.75 pct 2016 OBL

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0787399673

