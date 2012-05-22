FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Grenke Finance prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond
May 22, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Grenke Finance prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenleleasing AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.753 pct

Spread 257.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345.9bp

over 2.75 pct 2016 OBL

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0787399673

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

