New Issue-Phillip Morris prices dual tranche deal-Leads

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Phillip Morris International INC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.493

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.5bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

ISIN XS0787510618

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.805

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.2bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0787527349

* * * *

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC & SG CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue